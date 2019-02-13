“Fantastic Finds” book sale Feb. 23 at Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold a Fantastic Finds Book Sale on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd.

A large selection of gently used hardcover and softcover books in many genres will be available at bargain prices. All proceeds go to support Palmdale City Library events and program.

“We will offer a ‘Members Only’ opportunity to shop early for best selection,” stated Friends President Tina Victory. “Starting at 9 a.m., members can shop for sizzling deals. For non-members looking to shop early, a yearly membership may be purchased at the door for $5. Then from noon to 4 p.m., we’ll offer a Fill-a-Bag sale.”

“This sale will include the largest and most fantastic selection of books to date,” Victory added. “We are very thankful for the generous book donations we have received from our local community.”

Friends of the Palmdale City Library is a non-profit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money for the support of the Palmdale City Library. The Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. For more information, visit www.friendsofpalmdalelibrary.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

