Kaiser Permanente AV accepting community grant applications Feb. 15

LANCASTER – Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley will begin accepting community grant applications for 2019, beginning Friday, Feb. 15

Kaiser’s Community Benefit Grant Program responds to grant requests from nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies.

In 2018, the program awarded more than $139,000 in grants to 11 nonprofit organizations in the Antelope Valley.

A limited number of grants will be awarded this year to local organizations that address critical needs in at least one of the following areas:

Access to Health Care

Economic Security

Mental and Behavioral Health

Obesity / Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) / Diabetes

Oral Health

Organizations interested in applying must:

Be a nonprofit organization or a local, state, or federal government agency operating for a public purpose.

Provide services within the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, or East San Fernando Valley areas.

Provide services to disadvantaged and/or under-served populations.

Address critical public health needs in a culturally diverse community.

Have submitted evaluation reports for all historical grants.

Potentials applicants can learn more about the grant process by contacting Community Benefit Manager Amy Wiese at Amy.C.Wiese@kp.org by Friday, March 8. Applications will be accepted until 2 p.m. Friday, March 15.

To learn more about eligibility requirements, funding priorities and specific strategies, or to see frequently asked questions, visit: community.kp.org/antelopevalley.

[Information via news release from Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley.]

