Palmdale authorities issue safety tips for buy/selling online

PALMDALE – Citing a rise in local robberies linked to online marketplace apps, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station issued a safety advisory Monday.

“Over the past several days, Palmdale has seen an increase in robberies due to transactions arranged through online buying/selling apps such as Offerup, Craigslist, Facebook, Letgo, etc.,” the advisory reads. “Please follow these safety tips when using online buy/sell Apps to avoid becoming the victim of a crime.”

Safety Tips for Online Buying/Selling

Never agree to meet at night.

Meet in a public place during daylight hours.

Meet in a place that is well lit and visible.

Do not agree to meet at your home, behind closed businesses, or alleyways.

Consider meeting in a location with surveillance cameras, like the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station lobby or the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station parking lot. The Palmdale Station has a section in the front parking lot labeled Exchange Zone. The Exchange Zone is monitored by 24-hour surveillance cameras and is specifically designed for these type of transactions.

If the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

And lastly, if the buyer or seller refuses to follow these simple guidelines, this should be a red flag!

