Palmdale authorities issue safety tips for buy/selling online

PALMDALE – Citing a rise in local robberies linked to online marketplace apps, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station issued a safety advisory Monday.

“Over the past several days, Palmdale has seen an increase in robberies due to transactions arranged through online buying/selling apps such as Offerup, Craigslist, Facebook, Letgo, etc.,” the advisory reads. “Please follow these safety tips when using online buy/sell Apps to avoid becoming the victim of a crime.”

Safety Tips for Online Buying/Selling

  • Never agree to meet at night.
  • Meet in a public place during daylight hours.
  • Meet in a place that is well lit and visible.
  • Do not agree to meet at your home, behind closed businesses, or alleyways.
  • Consider meeting in a location with surveillance cameras, like the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station lobby or the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station parking lot. The Palmdale Station has a section in the front parking lot labeled Exchange Zone. The Exchange Zone is monitored by 24-hour surveillance cameras and is specifically designed for these type of transactions.
  • If the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
  • And lastly, if the buyer or seller refuses to follow these simple guidelines, this should be a red flag!

