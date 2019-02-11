The Antelope Valley Times

Man shot dead by CHP identified as Lancaster man

Aaron Allen Przkeop [Image via Facebook]
The man shot and killed by California Highway Patrol officers Friday morning after claiming he had a gun has been identified as 25-year-old Aaron Allen Przkeop of Lancaster, coroner’s officials reported Monday.

The shooting happened after Przkeop crashed his vehicle on northbound Interstate 5, just north of State Route 43, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“California Highway Patrol was dispatched at approximately 4:42 [a.m. Friday, Feb. 8] for a report of a traffic collision… When CHP officers arrived, they located the vehicle which appeared to have veered off of the highway onto the right-hand shoulder of northbound Interstate 5, colliding with a light pole, traveling through the east fence line, and coming to rest in a field northeast of Interstate 5. The officers contacted the adult male driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle,” the news release states.

“The subject claimed that he had a firearm, which caused the officers to back away from their approach. The subject exited the vehicle and began to approach the officers. The subject refused to comply with the officer’s commands and had a hand concealed as he continued to approach the officers. An officer-involved shooting ensued,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The officers administered medical aid to Przkeop, but they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriffs news release.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation in partnership with the CHP and the Kern County District Attorney’s office.

 

 

 

  2. I believe Suicide by cop as well.. he was suffering mentally. It’s apparent on his FB. RIP young man.. strength to the family.

  5. Thank God it was a white boy I’m getting tired of all the black this black that even when it’s 100% justified. I do feel sorry for the family, wish he could have gotten help before it went this far.

  6. Why don’t cops use rubber bullets. After you get hit by one – you will wish you were dead – but won’t be. I will never forget the senseless death of when Palmdale Sheriff’s killed a mental ill Veteran walking along Rancho Vista when he was confronted by the Sheriff’s. A person does need to obey orders by the Sheriff’s but I have seen countless times when cops escalate things and cause more of a problem then it ever was.

    • Rubber bullets at close range are just as deadly as regular bullets. Rubber bullets are used more for control of crowds, the firearm is pointed down so that the rubber bullets bounce off the street to allow lose of some velocity to be effective yet less deadly. This situation was a life or death situation for both parties which calls for lethal force. The officers walked up to a situation expecting a medical rescue, not a stand off, less then lethal equipment was not available at the time, just their service pistol. This is a great example that every situation is different.

  7. “The subject refused to comply with the officer’s commands and had a hand concealed as he continued to approach the officers…”

    Suicide by cop.

    • That’s what we’re told by the cops. Perhaps, the young man was disoriented from the crash? If, suicide was what he was looking for, I am so elated that the boys in blue (or, khaki) were able to oblige him! Always, out there, trying to protect us!

  8. Poor man! This was suicide by cop. He was struggling with something. His Facebook page says it all. He said his goodbyes. Hoping you found peace Aaron Przekop. RIP.

