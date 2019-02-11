Man shot dead by CHP identified as Lancaster man

The man shot and killed by California Highway Patrol officers Friday morning after claiming he had a gun has been identified as 25-year-old Aaron Allen Przkeop of Lancaster, coroner’s officials reported Monday.

The shooting happened after Przkeop crashed his vehicle on northbound Interstate 5, just north of State Route 43, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“California Highway Patrol was dispatched at approximately 4:42 [a.m. Friday, Feb. 8] for a report of a traffic collision… When CHP officers arrived, they located the vehicle which appeared to have veered off of the highway onto the right-hand shoulder of northbound Interstate 5, colliding with a light pole, traveling through the east fence line, and coming to rest in a field northeast of Interstate 5. The officers contacted the adult male driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle,” the news release states.

“The subject claimed that he had a firearm, which caused the officers to back away from their approach. The subject exited the vehicle and began to approach the officers. The subject refused to comply with the officer’s commands and had a hand concealed as he continued to approach the officers. An officer-involved shooting ensued,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The officers administered medical aid to Przkeop, but they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriffs news release.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation in partnership with the CHP and the Kern County District Attorney’s office.

–