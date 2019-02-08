Search warrant leads to six arrests in Boron

BORON -Several suspects were arrested after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in Mojave and Rosamond helped the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office serve a search warrant Thursday at a residence in Boron.

The raid happened on the 27000 block of Nugent Street, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year old Johnny Maclean for robbery in the Kramer Junction area. During the service of the search warrant, several additional subjects were located and arrested,” the news release states.

Those arrested included:

Robert Hanson , 61, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant;

, 61, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant; Melissa Heim , 21, arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor warrants;

, 21, arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor warrants; Michael Nelson , 22, arrested on two misdemeanor warrants;

, 22, arrested on two misdemeanor warrants; Maranda McConnel , 34, arrested on two misdemeanor warrants; and,

, 34, arrested on two misdemeanor warrants; and, Ryan Thatcher, 33, arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

“The investigation has led to new information coming to light on several investigations in Kern County. This has led to the seizure of several firearms,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The investigations remain open and active.