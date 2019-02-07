One dead, five injured in multi-vehicle crash near Lancaster [UPDATED]

LANCASTER – A suspected drunk driver was jailed in connection with a deadly multi-vehicle collision that happened in Lancaster Thursday afternoon.

An investigation determined the suspect, identified as Daniel Kaseforth, 34, of Lancaster, was driving a 2007 Ford southbound on 60th Street West about 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, when he rear-ended a 2006 Scion that was stopped at the posted stop sign and limit line on southbound 60th Street West at the intersection of state Route 138, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The force of the crash caused the Scion to be pushed directly into the path of a 2018 F-250 that was traveling westbound on state Route 138, according to the CHP report.

The F-250 struck the left side of the Scion, causing fatal injuries to the Scion’s driver. Kaseforth continued into the intersection and also collided with the F-250.

The Scion’s driver was identified as 29-year-old Cheree Sowell of Rosamond; she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP report. Three other people in the Scion, all from Rosamond, sustained injuries in the crash — 36-year-old James Sowell suffered a broken arm, 13-year-old Tristen Boughner suffered cuts, and 5-year-old Novaelle Sowell sustained lacerations to the face, according to the CHP report.

There were two occupants in the F-250 — 57-year-old Beverly Steele from Ventura and 79-year-old Judith Pommerenke of Ridgecrest. Both women complained of pain, according to the CHP report.

No injuries were listed for Kaseforth on the CHP report. He was arrested by the CHP at 5:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, and booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to LASD inmate records.

“Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call Officer J. Murawski at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story was extensively revised. LACoFD originally reported this as a five-vehicle collision with six people injured, but the subsequent report by the California Highway Patrol stated the collision actually involved three vehicles.

