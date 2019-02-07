Lindsay Kristel is Inkwell logo design contest winner

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced that the winner of its logo design competition for Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival. It’s Palmdale resident Lindsay Kristel.

Kristel won $500 and her logo will be featured on promotional materials, signage, media and merchandise for the Inkwell event.

“Our selection committee was very pleased at the significant number and quality of submissions received,” stated Palmdale Recreation Coordinator Laura Rice. “However, we unanimously chose this design as it best told the story of the event. We’re happy to call it the official logo of Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival.”

“I am so excited and honored to have my logo selected as the official design,” Kristel said. “I’m proud of the artistic opportunities the city of Palmdale is affording the community and I can’t wait to attend Inkwell this year.”

Kristel is a graphic designer with more than 15 years’ experience. A graduate of California State University-Northridge, she specializes in brochure design, magazine and multi-page layout, flyers, posters, logo/brand identity, t-shirt design, event branding and more. For more information on her work, visit www.lindsaykristel.com.

Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival is a unique opportunity for artists and authors of all ages to display their art and literary pieces, as well as to network with other local artists, authors and the public. It’s a lively family event that includes live music, children’s activities, and artistic and literary opportunities for all.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

