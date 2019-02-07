LASD deputy involved in two-vehicle collision in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized late Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash in Palmdale.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the intersection of Avenue R and Fifth Street East, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was en route to back up another deputy when he collided with another vehicle.

The deputy’s cruiser sustained major front end damage and the other vehicle sustained minor front end damage, officials said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the woman driving the other vehicle was treated at the scene and released, officials said.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

