Woman shot and killed in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the woman who was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Lancaster.

She was 28-year-old Chloe Marie Corona of Lancaster, according to Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Corona was killed around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, on the 44000 block of Cedar Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a home regarding “a call of a 911 hang-up/possible gunshot victim” and found Corona inside the home suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have released few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but they said the incident does not appear to be gang related.

“There is no suspect description and the murder weapon has not been recovered,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

