Man’s body found on 5 Fwy at the 14 Fwy

SYLMAR – The body of a man was found Tuesday evening in the southbound truck lanes of the Golden State (5) Freeway at the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Sylmar, authorities said.

About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, the California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a possible body in the lanes of the freeway and when they arrived at the scene they located the man lying in the lanes, unconscious and without a pulse, according to the CHP.

Los Angeles County firefighters were called to the location and pronounced the man, identified as John James Flores, Jr. of Northridge, dead, the CHP said.

Flores’ age and the circumstances of his death were not disclosed.

