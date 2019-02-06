Job Fair coming to Chimbole Cultural Center

PALMDALE – The Business Services Division will host its annual Job Fair from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

This event is free and open to the public, but participants must register online at www.bsdjobfairpublic2019.eventbrite.com for a free ticket. Candidates must also register with CalJobs at caljobs.lacounty.gov.

Candidates should bring a picture ID or driver’s license, several copies of their updated resume, and come dressed to impress with a positive attitude.

The event is sponsored by Business Services Division in partnership with America’s Job Center of California, Antelope Valley College, Antelope Valley Employment Services, Antelope Valley High School District, City of Palmdale, County of Los Angeles, General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW), JVS So Cal, Los Angeles County Office of Education GAIN Division, Penny Lane, Senator Scott Wilk, West Coast Baptist College and Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS).

For more information, email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954, or email hernandez_jose@lacoe.edu or call 661-265-0124.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

