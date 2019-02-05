Woman killed in Lancaster shooting, suspect sought

LANCASTER – A woman was shot and killed in Lancaster early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, in the 44000 block of Cedar Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a home… regarding a call of a 911 hang-up/possible gunshot victim,” the news release states.

“Upon their arrival, they discovered a black female in her 20s inside the location suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states.

A gunman opened fire through the woman’s bedroom window, a news photographer reported from the scene. This information was not confirmed with the Sheriff’s Department.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“There is no suspect description and the murder weapon has not been recovered. The incident does not appear to be gang related,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

