Tail-of-Love event coming to Yellen Dog Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Tail-of-Love event this Saturday at Yellen Dog Park.

It’s happening from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale. The event is free and open to the public.

“Join us for this free social event where four-legged community members come to mingle and play,” stated Senior Program Leader Joi Christy.

A “kissing booth” will be available. Park staff and Yellen Dog Park PAWtrol volunteers will be on site.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

