PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Tail-of-Love event this Saturday at Yellen Dog Park.
It’s happening from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale. The event is free and open to the public.
“Join us for this free social event where four-legged community members come to mingle and play,” stated Senior Program Leader Joi Christy.
A “kissing booth” will be available. Park staff and Yellen Dog Park PAWtrol volunteers will be on site.
For more information, call 661-267-5611.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
–
1 comment for "Tail-of-Love event coming to Yellen Dog Park"
Concerned dog owner says
Do the dogs have to be on a leash? I’ve seen a number of dog owners at the doggy park bye paraclete with no leashes on there dogs. On the other hand, I thank those who abide by the rules so everyone (including our furry friends) are safe.