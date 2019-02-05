Man who worked for DCFS pleads in child porn case

LOS ANGELES – A man who worked for the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services pleaded no contest Tuesday to possessing and distributing child pornography online through his personal computer.

Carlos Enrique Castillo, 55, is facing up to eight years and four months in state prison in connection with his plea to five felony counts of distribution of obscene matter and one felony count of possession of more than 600 images of child or youth pornography, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is set to be sentenced Feb. 28.

Castillo was a DCFS employee during the six-month period, beginning in October 2017, that he sent files containing video and images of child pornography through the Internet using his personal computer, according to Deputy District Attorney Angela Brunson.

A DCFS spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comment on Castillo’s current status with the department.

Castillo was arrested June 19, 2018, and released the same day on bond.

–