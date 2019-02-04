This week’s road construction updates for Palmdale

GENERAL ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOR PALMDALE: FEB. 4 THROUGH FEB. 10, 2019

Avenue Q at 15th Street East.

Intermittent lane closures for utility potholing and repair.

Avenue S at 25th Street East.

Intermittent lane closures on Avenue S and on 25th Street East for AT&T conduit installation.

10th Street East, 9th Street East, Avenue Q-11 and Avenue Q-12.

Intermittent street and lane closures for the Courson Arts Colony for offsite utility and street improvements. Q-12 closed between 10th Street East and 11th Street East.

