This week’s road construction updates for Palmdale

GENERAL ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOR PALMDALE: FEB. 4 THROUGH FEB. 10, 2019
Avenue Q at 15th Street East.
Intermittent lane closures for utility potholing and repair.
Avenue S at 25th Street East.
Intermittent lane closures on Avenue S and on 25th Street East for AT&T conduit installation.
10th Street East, 9th Street East, Avenue Q-11 and Avenue Q-12.
Intermittent street and lane closures for the Courson Arts Colony for offsite utility and street improvements. Q-12 closed between 10th Street East and 11th Street East.
