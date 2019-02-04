Director steps down from Palmdale Water District board

PALMDALE – Three years after being elected to represent Division 3 on the Palmdale Water District Board, Director Marco Henriquez is stepping down from his position. His last day is March 15.

Henriquez informed his fellow board members last week, citing a desire to commit more time to his real estate business and to his family.

“The public elected me to fully perform the duties of a director,” stated Henriquez, whose term expires in 2020. “If I’m not able to meet that obligation, then it’s in the best interest of the public for me to step down.”

Henriquez is the broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Amigo in Palmdale. He was named the 2014 Broker of the Year by the Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors and is one of the founding members of the Antelope Valley Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. He is a former Palmdale Planning Commissioner.

“I believe I speak for all the directors when I say that we have enjoyed working with Director Henriquez,” stated Board President Vincent Dino. “His knowledge has been very beneficial. We wish him the best.”

With Division 3 unrepresented after March 15, the remaining four-member Board will have to decide if it wants to leave the seat unfilled; appoint a director; or wait for the next election.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

–