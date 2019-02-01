Two LASD deputies collide during brief pursuit in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a minor collision Thursday night during a brief chase of a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Lancaster, authorities said.

One deputy in a cruiser rear-ended another deputy’s cruiser in the 44300 block of Elm Avenue, but both deputies were treated at the scene and neither was seriously hurt, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The time of the crash was not disclosed.

After an hourlong search, the driver was found hiding in the yard of a business and arrested, and a woman in the vehicle was taken into custody for a large number of outstanding warrants, according to a news photographer at the scene.

–