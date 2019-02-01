Palmdale seeking applicants for General Plan Advisory Committee, Library Board

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting applications for its General Plan Advisory Committee, a committee of community representatives who will meet and collaborate to provide community insight throughout the city’s general plan update process.

This is a non-paid position, and applicants must be residents of Palmdale and willing and able to attend meetings, which will be called as needed and generally held in the Palmdale Development Services Conference Room, located at 38250 Sierra Highway.

Applications are available on the city’s website at www.CityofPalmdale.org and in the City Clerk’s office, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C. Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume. The application deadline is Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, by 6 p.m. If appointed, a completed Statement of Economic Interests would be required.

For more information, call the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

Board of Library Trustees

The city of Palmdale is also accepting applications for one expiring term on the Board of Library Trustees. The term for this non-paid position will expire in June of 2021. The deadline to return applications is Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, by 6 p.m. in the City Clerk’s office, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C.

The Library Board is responsible for establishing all Library policies and fees, helping with future planning and goal-setting, and acting as a liaison with groups such as the Friends of the Library, the City of Palmdale, and others. The Board also helps advocate for the Library with elected officials and community stakeholders.

Applications are available on the city’s website at www.CityofPalmdale.org and in the City Clerk’s office, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C. Qualifications include City resident, demonstrated interest in the Palmdale City Library, and ability to attend regular meetings of the Board on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 pm. Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume. If appointed, a completed state mandated Statement of Economic Interests would be required.

For more information, call the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

