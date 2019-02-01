Girls to be eligible for Boy Scout program next month

LOS ANGELES – Girls will be able to be part of what was known as the Boy Scout program next month.

The organization’s governing body, Boy Scouts of America, announced last year that girls ages 11-17 would be allowed to join the Boy Scout program which was rebranded as Scouts BSA.

Troops will be single-gender and meet independently. Numerous troops have already formed in anticipation for the launch of Scouts BSA, including units in Lancaster, Palmdale and Quartz Hill.

“The experiences and skills that Scouting provides are incredibly valuable to all youth — not just boys,” said Troop 2019 adult volunteer leader Jessica Pazdernik. “I’m honored to help offer this opportunity to the girls and young women in our community.”

Future Scout Alexis Shrewsbury said she “can’t wait to go camping, earn merit badges and go on adventures with my friends.”

Some of the girls who plan to join Troop 2019 are coming from the BSA’s Cub Scout program, which opened to girls ages 5-10 last year. Since then, more than 77,000 girls have joined the program, but the troop is also seeing interest from girls who would be joining a BSA program for the first time.

“When I heard it would be possible for me to join Scouting and work to become an Eagle Scout, I knew I had to find a Scouts BSA troop to join,” Anna Fineberg said. “I can’t wait for our troop’s adventures. This is something I have been excited to do for a long time.”

Girls and families who are interested in learning more about Scouts BSA can find a unit near them by visiting BeAScout.org.

–