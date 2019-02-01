City officials praise pothole repair project in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Public Works crews spent three days last week repairing potholes and patching minor asphalt failures throughout Lancaster, and the project yielded significant results, city officials announced.

“Four trucks and eight staff members were assigned to strictly address potholes during the three-day period [Jan. 22-24]… During this time, all major arterials throughout the city were treated by crews, who placed more than 21.5 tons of asphalt,” states a news release from the city of Lancaster.

“For comparison purposes, this amount of asphalt equates to repairing over 1,860 potholes. While all recognizable street failures were repaired, a pothole is typically considered to be an asphalt failure large enough to encompass a passenger vehicle tire,” the news release states.

The city’s street maintenance team typically dedicates about 225 hours per month in the winter toward pothole repair. Last week’s effort resulted in the equivalent of one month of routine pothole repair being completed over a three-day period, according to the news release.

Although Lancaster has an ongoing program to inspect and repair potholes, the concentrated effort was initiated to proactive prevent further street damage after recent rains.

Potholes occur when weakened asphalt is eroded by car tires, which progressively exposes and weakens more and more asphalt, eventually developing into a pothole. The causes of weak asphalt include:

Traffic: Increased flow and heavy vehicles stress the road and cause cracks and fissures.

Water: The cracks in the road allow water to penetrate, thus contributing to erosion.

Age: Old pavement is less structurally sound and more susceptible to traffic and water damage.

