AJCC to host job recruitment for Kinkisharyo in Palmdale

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a recruitment event for several positions for Kinkisharyo International in Palmdale.

The recruitment event will start at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Positions available include interior technician, exterior technician, QC inspector/tester (electronic background), material handler, electronic (wire) technician, welder,and painter/auto body.

Qualified applicants should have a high school diploma or GED; knowledge and experience using hand, pneumatic and power tools; ability to read, interpret, and work from blueprints; two to five years’ experience in desired position; ability to perform physical demanding tasks and lift up to 50 lb.; experience in fabrication and/or assembly; availability to work various shifts, overtime, weekends as needed; and the ability to pass a drug test and background check. Certification is helpful but not required for the welder position.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, bring right to work documents (valid ID/DL & SSN card), and bring a tailored resume to their desired position.

For more information, contact: AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–