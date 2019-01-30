LANCASTER – A person was struck and killed by a Metrolink train on the Antelope Valley Line Wednesday morning about a mile south of the Lancaster Station.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene about 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30.
Passengers on Los Angeles-bound train number 216, along with two others, were accommodated on buses or directed to trains with later departures, Metrolink reported.
The tracks were reopened just before 3 p.m., a Metrolink spokesman said.
1 comment for "Person struck, killed By Metrolink train near Lancaster"
Aunt Debbie says
Why do the homeless have to ruin our society and morning commutes?