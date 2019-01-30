The Antelope Valley Times

Person struck, killed By Metrolink train near Lancaster

LANCASTER – A person was struck and killed by a Metrolink train on the Antelope Valley Line Wednesday morning about a mile south of the Lancaster Station.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene about 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Passengers on Los Angeles-bound train number 216, along with two others, were accommodated on buses or directed to trains with later departures, Metrolink reported.

The tracks were reopened just before 3 p.m., a Metrolink spokesman said.

