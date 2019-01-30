Palmdale partners with AVPH on Neighborhood House programming

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced a new partnership with Antelope Valley Partners for Health (AVPH) for programming and daily management of the Neighborhood House program.

“Palmdale’s Neighborhood Houses serve as a meeting place for community-based organizations [and] coordinated activities for children, and provide a variety of services and programs offered by community groups,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Neighborhood Services Mike Miller. “This new relationship has created great possibilities for the community to connect through activities and services that are free to residents of the neighborhood.”

Current programming at the houses includes afternoon activities for grades 1 through 6, Monday through Friday, consisting of character building, art, athletic activity, special guests, healthy snacks and more. Adult activities include Zumba, citizenship, English, embellish your beauty, painting, healthy cooking, sewing, hand crafts, dance classes, parenting classes, support groups, special workshops, coffee and coloring and much more. For families, there are health and wellness classes, parent and child art groups, Parent Café, folklorico dance, art classes for kids and at risk youth support groups. Community gardens are also available at two Neighborhood Houses.

“AVPH is excited and optimistic about the new partnership and management of the Palmdale Neighborhood Houses,” stated Director of Development Cheyanne Capelo. “We look forward to working further with the city of Palmdale and community members to bring additional services and support within the homes and gardens.”

The City’s Neighborhood Houses include:

Yucca at 503 E. Ave. Q-3 (with a Community Garden);

Tumbleweed at 1129 E. Ave. R-4;

Manzanita at 38627 32nd St. E., and

Hammack at 1012 E Ave Q-5 (with a Community Garden).

Recently, the city partnered with Music & Kids to oversee the ongoing programs and events for Gabriel’s House, which will soon move from its current location to its new home at the Courson Art Colony, at 939 East Ave. Q-12. For more info, visit www.musicandkids.org.

To request the use of a Neighborhood House and/or Community Garden, contact AVPH at 942-4719 or visit their website at www.AVPH.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

