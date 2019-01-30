Palmdale to residents: Stay away from lighted street poles during rain

PALMDALE – As a result of a recent inspection and identification of potential wiring issues, Palmdale residents, businesses and visitors are being asked to steer clear of lighted streetlight poles when it rains.

To date, the city has inspected and ensured the safety of 1,000 of the 13,000 potentially-affected streetlights. To determine the scope of the streetlights that could potentially have wiring issues, the city has contracted with additional inspection crews and requested mutual aid to expedite the remaining inspections and remedy the issue.

The city believes that approximately 1% of its streetlight poles could have a wiring issue that may result in persons or animals receiving a shock when the lights are on and it is raining. It should be noted that this issue does not impact poles that have traffic signals and/or crosswalk buttons.

In an abundance of caution, the city is asking residents to please stay away from streetlight poles, especially during rain events – this includes pets as well. The wiring issue is a potential concern when the streetlights are on and it is raining.

“Our city crews, contractors and mutual aid agencies are working overtime to complete all of the inspections and render every one of the streetlights safe,” said Chuck Heffernan, Public Works Director for the city of Palmdale. “We are working with all parties involved to address and complete any necessary repairs as quickly as possible.”

In an effort to get the word out about the need to stay away from streetlight poles, the city has embarked upon a communications outreach campaign that includes: NIXLE alerts to registered cell phones, social media, email blasts, web posting, public service announcements for radio and television and information flyers at all city facilities.

For more information, contact the city of Palmdale at 661-267-5338.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

