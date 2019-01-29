AVTA introducing free local transfers

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority is introducing free transfers on local transit routes for passengers using TAP Cards that hold pre-loaded cash value.

Upon boarding, passengers with a pre-loaded TAP card become eligible to transfer to another local bus at no cost for two hours after the first regular paid fare of $1.50. There is no limit to the number of transfers within the two-hour time period. After two hours, passengers will again be required to pay the full regular fare of $1.50 on their next trip with their TAP card, activating a new two hour free transfer period.

Since passengers who do not use a TAP card will still be required to pay full fare at each boarding, with no free transfers, the transit agency is encouraging riders to obtain a TAP card that is loaded with cash funds to take advantage of the free transfer option.

“AVTA continues to innovate in ways to encourage ridership throughout the Antelope Valley,” stated AVTA Chairman Marvin Crist. “Ongoing transition to an all-electric bus fleet has meant a clean and quiet bus ride for passengers, and free Wi-Fi service on all routes means a more enjoyable

experience. Providing free transfers on our local routes will greatly improve mobility for those who

need it the most.”

The cost of a TAP card is $2 for the card, plus the amount for any cash value and/or fare products (i.e. bus passes) that are purchased and loaded onto the card. TAP cards can be purchased online at www.taptogo.net, during business hours at the Antelope Valley Transit Authority office, or at one

of 18 TAP vendors in the Antelope Valley. For a list of TAP vendors in the Antelope Valley, visit www.avta.com.

“Increasing the use of TAP cards and implementing free local transfers will help streamline the bus riding experience by making it faster and easier than ever before, and will better serve all of our riders,” stated AVTA CEO Macy Neshati. “We are striving to make public transportation in the Antelope Valley the best our passengers have ever had.”

TAP is a program through the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) that allows passengers to ride seamlessly on all 24 TAP-participating transit systems across Los Angeles County. A TAP card is a durable plastic card with a smart chip designed to make the transit

experience simple and secure. TAP cards are loaded electronically with regional and local transit passes, then tapped on the TAP target each time the rider boards a participating transit agency bus or train throughout L.A. County. The farebox, validator or turnstile will automatically deduct the

correct fare.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

