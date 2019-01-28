Wilk honors Carpeteria as the January “Small Business of the Month”

LANCASTER – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, honored Carpeteria Flooring Centers in Lancaster as “Small Business of the Month” for January 2019. Wilk presented the award recently to Carpeteria owners Barry White and Jack Van Bohemeen. Community members, local businesses, customers, family and friends joined the celebration.

“For well over a decade, Barry has provided excellent service to the people of the Antelope Valley and the surrounding regions,” Wilk stated. “Not only does this company offer some of the finest customer service available, but it is also among the most charitable organizations in the area.”

Barry White founded Carpeteria Flooring Centers in 2002 with his business partner, Jack Van Bohemeen. Carpeteria grew rapidly and recently opened a new location in Santa Clarita, operated by White’s brother, Larry.

Carpeteria has a reputation for customer service, integrity and high quality product. When a customer has an issue with their flooring, White and Van Bohemeen personally show up to the customer’s house to resolve the problem.

“Barry’s outstanding work ethic and generosity is appreciated by customers and local charitable organizations,” said Wilk. “I am proud to recognize them for their contributions to our community. Congratulations on being named my Small Business of the Month for January 2019.”

Carpeteria sponsors local charities such as Grace Resource Center in Lancaster, which provides essentials for residents in need; and the company has also donated to South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), a Palmdale operation that works with non-profits to offer vital services to families and individuals in need.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have our business recognized by Senator Wilk,” White said. “The team at Carpeteria works hard to keep our customers happy and believe community service is just another way to show our appreciation for them. I know many other small businesses do the same.”

[Information via news release from the Office of Senator Scott Wilk.]

