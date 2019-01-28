This week’s road construction updates for Palmdale, Lancaster

Palmdale

GENERAL ROAD CONSTRUCTION: JAN. 27 THROUGH FEB. 3, 2019

Avenue S at 25TH Street East.

Intermittent lane closures on Avenue S and on 25th Street East for AT&T conduit installation.

Full road closure on 30th Street East, from Avenue R-12 to Avenue S.

A detour on 27th Street East and 35th Street East will be in effect until Jan. 31 for storm drain installation. Follow detours and expect delays.

10th Street East, 9th Street East, Avenue Q-11 and Avenue Q-12.

Intermittent street and lane closures for the Courson Arts Colony for offsite utility and street improvements. Q-12 closed between 10th Street East and 11th Street East.

Lancaster

ROAD CLOSURES THROUGH FEB. 3, 2019

Thursday, Jan. 31. , from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Lancaster Blvd. closed between Ehrlich Avenue and Fern Avenue.

The area will be closed to traffic and parking for The BLVD Market. The Market, which takes place every Thursday, from 3 to 7 p.m., is an opportunity for the community to gather and enjoy an offering of fresh produce and unique items in an open market atmosphere.

7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Intersection of Lancaster Blvd. and Ehrlich Avenue closed.

This intersection will be closed to street traffic daily until Jan. 31. Lancaster will join the worldwide crosswalk art movement by installing a series of murals at this intersection by The Art of Chase. Residents are encouraged to come out to see the artist in action, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, until the installation is complete [Jan. 31].

Sidewalk closures on Kildare Street, Gadsden Avenue, and Lancaster Blvd. near The BLVD Starbucks location.

Closures are due to construction related to the Marriott Hotel development.

Lane closures on Avenue K, between 32nd and 40th Street West.

Closures are due to sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs related to Public Work Construction Project PWCP 18-006.

Construction activity near Lancaster City Hall at the intersection of Kettering and Fern Avenue.

Scope of work includes new bulb outs and pedestrian ramps (PWCP 17-020).

Intermittent lane closures on 5th Street East, between Avenue H-8 and Avenue J.

Closures are due to sidewalk and street improvements related to Public Works Construction Project 17-009.

[Information via news releases from the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster.]