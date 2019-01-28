Palmdale checkpoint nets 22 arrests, one for DUI

PALMDALE – One person was arrested for driving under the influence, and 21 people were arrested for other violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department from 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, in the westbound lanes of Palmdale Boulevard at 17th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

One person arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

19 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

Two people arrested on “other” criminal charges.

21 citations issued.

Seven vehicles towed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

