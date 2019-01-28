Lancaster woman killed in Northridge traffic crash

NORTHRIDGE – A 62-year-old Lancaster woman was one of two people killed Saturday in a two-car crash in Northridge that left four other people seriously injured, authorities said.

Meredith Smith died at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 2:08 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, in the 17500 block of Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the coroner’s office.

Smith was a passenger in a vehicle, described as a sports coupe, driven by 61-year-old Stephen Hook of the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Northridge. Hook was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries shortly after the crash.

The other car, described as a white sedan, was occupied by four people. The driver and front passenger were briefly trapped in the wreckage and were taken to a hospital in critical condition, while two rear passengers were hospitalized in serious condition, according to the Fire Department. One of those victims is believed to be as young as 15-years-old, and the others were described as “in their 20s,” according to CBS LA.

Police believe the driver of the sports coupe [Hook] was speeding and lost control of his vehicle, the television station reported. [Read the CBS LA story here.]

Details of the crash are still under investigation.

View a Fox LA report on the fatal crash below.

