NORTHRIDGE – A 62-year-old Lancaster woman was one of two people killed Saturday in a two-car crash in Northridge that left four other people seriously injured, authorities said.
Meredith Smith died at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 2:08 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, in the 17500 block of Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the coroner’s office.
Smith was a passenger in a vehicle, described as a sports coupe, driven by 61-year-old Stephen Hook of the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Northridge. Hook was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries shortly after the crash.
The other car, described as a white sedan, was occupied by four people. The driver and front passenger were briefly trapped in the wreckage and were taken to a hospital in critical condition, while two rear passengers were hospitalized in serious condition, according to the Fire Department. One of those victims is believed to be as young as 15-years-old, and the others were described as “in their 20s,” according to CBS LA.
Police believe the driver of the sports coupe [Hook] was speeding and lost control of his vehicle, the television station reported. [Read the CBS LA story here.]
Details of the crash are still under investigation.
View a Fox LA report on the fatal crash below.
10 comments for "Lancaster woman killed in Northridge traffic crash"
Fast & Furious: Northridge. says
“Police believe the driver of the sports coupe [Hook] was speeding and lost control of his vehicle…”
Hook’s midlife crisis antics came to an end. RIP Meredith Smith.
Paul says
… looks like a Lotus 7 derivative, fitted with oversized SUV wheels. It could be a Caterham; perhaps a Donkervoort –
Aunt Debbie says
tsparky says
According to KTLA, it was a “Hot Rod kit car” and not a production Sports coupe. Big difference in passenger safety.
Tim Scott says
True. I was thinking it was one of those Plymouth Prowlers, but it could be a kit car. I’m really wondering about the stated cause of the accident though. From the picture of the wreckage I’d be pretty easy to convince that the sedan, at speed, rear ended the nearly stopped kit car, if it was a kit car. Unless it was “speeding coupe spins one eighty and slides backwards into nose of white sedan” the damage doesn’t match the story.
Shane Falco says
That’s why you should just stay in your lane, Tim.
Did either car take evasive measures? Maybe both? Maybe one turned left and the other right or both left or both right just before the collision which caused the vehicles to be in the positions which they were found.
With two fatalities, it’s a safe bet the vehicles momentum and inertia caused them to be nowhere near where they started.
Ken says
Very funny!
Tim Scott says
Depends on what’s in the lane, doesn’t it? And the prospects of smokin’ a dubey, of course.
Alexis says
The kit car was traveling at speeds of between 65mph and 70mph. The driver lost control, went into opposite traffic, and slammed head on into white car. The driver of the kit car was completely at fault.
Tim Scott says
????
Isn’t it the back of the kit car that is smashed? The front is by the tree, right?