Driver killed in AV traffic crash

LLANO – A 54-year-old San Diego man died Sunday evening in a head-on crash on Highway 138 in the Antelope Valley, authorities said.

It happened around 6:46 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, on SR-138, east of SR-18, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The driver was in a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling westbound on SR-138, and “the driver made an unsafe turning movement to the right and onto the westbound shoulder. The driver then made an unsafe turning movement back to the left and traveled across the westbound lane and into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a Honda CRV [that] was traveling eastbound,” the CHP report states.

“This collision resulted in fatal injuries to the driver of the Chrysler PT Cruiser and minor injuries to the driver and passenger of the Honda CRV,” the CHP report states.

The deceased driver’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 54-year-old man from San Diego, according to the CHP report.

The driver and passenger in the Honda CRV were identified as 49-year-old Sean Swafford and 39-year-old Jessica Swafford, both of West Covina. They were transported to Palmdale Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected as factors in the collision, according the CHP. The crash remains under investigation.

