Palmdale, Lancaster assisting local residents affected by federal government shutdown

PALMDALE – To support federal workers in the community who have been furloughed or are working without pay, the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale are implementing assistance programs, as well as listing all known resources available locally and nationally on their main websites.

Palmdale assistance

South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES). In partnership with the LA Regional Food Bank, SAVES will provide nutritious meals and well-balanced bags of groceries, Monday through Thursday. To receive assistance, furloughed workers will provide their federal employee ID. Call 661-267-5191 and request an N1 appointment.

Parking/Administrative Citations. Code Enforcement and the Neighborhood Compliance Division will work with furlough impacted federal workers who have open citations, and are facing financial hardship. On a case by case basis, staff will work with qualifying residents with regard to payment plans, deferred payment plans and/or defer any current late fees for citations. Call 661-267-5436.

Recreation & Culture Programs. The City will waive fees for classes and sports programs for impacted Federal workers or their family members. Call 661-267-5611 or Email parksrec@cityofpalmdale.org and additional information will be provided.

The Homeless Prevention and Rapid-ReHousing Program (HPRP) program. During the shutdown, affected federal workers may apply to this program, which provides temporary rental, housing relocation and stabilization assistance to households who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless but for HPRP assistance. The program serves low income Palmdale residents, including individuals and families. The required documentation includes:

Government issued photo ID for all adults (age 18 and over) in the household.

Birth certificate OR Social Security card for each minor (under the age of 18) in the household.

Two months of income statements (e.g. paycheck stubs)

2017 income tax return OR a non-filing affidavit

Two months of financial statements on all open accounts

Rental Agreement (If relocating, you need a rental agreement for the property you are relocating to. If you are not relocating, you need your current rental agreement.)

Proof of residency in Palmdale for the last three months. (e.g. a mortgage statement or rental agreement that spans this time, a utility bill, or CA driver’s license with a Palmdale address issued more than three months ago.)

HPRP also provides assistance with utilities —gas, electric, water, sewer, and garbage. Telephones, cell phones, and cable are not eligible. To apply, call 661-267-5126.

For more information on Palmdale assistance, visit: http://www.cityofpalmdale.org/Your-City-Hall/Government-Shutdown-Resources.

Lancaster assistance

Parking/Administrative Citations. The city of Lancaster’s Finance Department will work with furlough impacted federal workers who have open citations to defer payments. Call 661-723-6033.

Business Licensing Fees. The city’s Finance Department will work with impacted Federal workers. Call 661-723-6033.

Lancaster Choice Energy. Lancaster Choice Energy will defer payments for impacted Federal Workers. Call 661-723-6084.

Recreation Programs. The city will waive fees for classes and sports programs for impacted Federal workers or their family members. Call 661-723-6077.

Grace Resources – In partnership with the Grace Resources, nutritious groceries and clothing will be provided. To receive assistance, call 661-940-5272.

For more information on Lancaster assistance, visit: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/residents/special-notices-warnings/cities-respond-to-federal-government-shutdown/-fsiteid-1.

More resources

The two cities share a common landing page, here, which provides links to local assistance. The list will be continuously updated as resources evolve.

For a list of all the national resources available, from banks, automotive finance companies, mobile service providers, and more, visit: https://myfedbenefitshelp.com/assistance-programs-for-federal-employees-furlough-during-the-government-shutdown/.

