Man struck by vehicle, killed in Palmdale, suspect sought

PALMDALE – A man struck by a vehicle and pinned against a home in Palmdale Thursday later died at a hospital, and authorities are searching for a suspect seen running from the scene.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, on the 38500 block of 35th Street East. Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found the victim pinned against a house by a champagne-colored SUV, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The suspect ran from the location northbound on 35th Street and out of view, the news release states. No suspect description was immediately available.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

