County animal care authorities enforcing rooster ordinance

LITTLEROCK – Animal care authorities are enforcing an ordinance that limits the amount of roosters residents can own in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, including Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, and Quartz Hill, according to the Department of Animal Care and Control.

“This measure was taken to reduce illegal cockfighting and associated criminal activity, outbreaks of avian diseases such as Virulent Newcastle Disease, complaints of noise and odor, and to improve neighboring residents’ quality of life,” DACC officials said in a news release.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance in Sept. 2018 and it went into effect Jan. 1, 2019.

It states that residents living in unincorporated Los Angeles County can have a maximum of:

Two roosters if they own half an acre or less;

Four roosters if they own a half to one acre;

Six roosters if they own one to five acres; and

10 roosters if they own five or more acres.

An animal facility license is required to keep more roosters than the maximum allowed. The license fee is $25 and requires an annual property inspection. No more than 25 roosters will be allowed under any circumstance, authorities warn.

Violators could be fined up to $100 for the first violation, $250 for the second violation, and $500 for the third violation and each additional violation.

View the new ordinance here.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.]

