Palmdale City Library to undergo renovation project

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will undergo a renovation project that will fill in and raise the current elevation of the public computer area located in the center of the Library’s public space. The work will take place from late January to late March.

“We’re going to make the entire ground floor of the Library all one level which will help create more flexible and useful space, as well as remove some barriers for patrons who currently may have difficulty navigating the stairs and unevenness in the floor in places,” stated Library Director Robert Shupe.

During the construction, Library guests may encounter some minor inconveniences and changes that will include:

— Noise and dust during construction. Ear plugs will be available to patrons for free at the Information Desk.

— Relocation of computers. All public access computers must be moved during the project, but half of them will be available in other locations in the Library.

— Library closure. There may be some days when the Library will need to be completely closed to the public at least for a few hours.

Updates on the renovation progress will be made available on the City and Library webpages and social media sites.

“The final product is going to make our Library more accessible and usable than ever before,” Shupe added. “We apologize in advance for the inconvenience that will exist for these few weeks and we thank our patrons in advance for their patience. All our online resources and services will still be available during this time, including our e-book collection.”

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week — Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

