One person dead, Caltrans worker hurt in crash on 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita [updated]

SANTA CLARITA – One person was killed Wednesday and a Caltrans worker was injured in a collision on the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A Jeep and a Caltrans vehicle collided just south of San Canyon Road at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23, CHP Officer Moises Marroquin said.

According to the CHP accident report, the Caltrans vehicle — a GMC3500 with a dump truck bed that was part of a sweeper operation — was traveling within the northbound center median when it was rear-ended by the Jeep.

The Jeep’s driver, an Agua Dulce man in his 40s, sustained fatal injuries, according to CHP Public Information Officer Josh Greengard. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the Caltrans vehicle, a Sylmar man in his 40s, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Henry Mayo Memorial Hospital for treatment, the CHP reported.

The crash shut down the carpool and number one lanes, triggering a SigAlert at 12:25 p.m. Marroquin said. The lane closures were expected to remain in effect for several hours, according to the CHP.

UPDATE: NBC4 reported from the scene the Jeep driver was an employee of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Authorities at the scene covered the driver’s body with an American flag.

–