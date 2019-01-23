AVTA offering free bus rides to furloughed federal employees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority is offering free bus rides to furloughed federal employees to offer assistance during the duration of the partial government shutdown.

The agency’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to offer the rides — effective immediately — at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

“With the number of Antelope Valley residents who are federal employees commuting down to jobs in the Los Angeles basin, as well as those working within our local aerospace community, it is important for us to do whatever we can to support these employees,” stated AVTA Board Chair Marvin Crist. “Many of them are working without pay, and it is a privilege to offer them our assistance.”

The free bus rides are provided on all of AVTA’s bus routes, including the local transit routes in the Antelope Valley; the AVTA commuter routes, with service stops in downtown Los Angeles, West Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley and Edwards Air Force Base; and the North County TRANSporter to Santa Clarita.

To take advantage of this assistance, federal employees must show valid federal employment identification upon boarding any AVTA bus. AVTA is also offering a complimentary 31-day bus pass on local transit routes to these employees, who must come in to AVTA headquarters in Lancaster to obtain it.

“We realize that many federal employees are struggling financially during this period,” stated AVTA CEO Macy Neshati. “We are so grateful to our Board of Directors for allowing us to help ease their burden and provide a viable transportation option to get them through this difficult time.”

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

