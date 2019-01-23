AVH pediatrics gets new mobile gaming system

LANCASTER – Children facing a stay at Antelope Valley Hospital now have access to a mobile gaming system, thanks to a donation by the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Dubbed “The Starlight Fun Center,” the system includes a Nintendo Wii U with games like Mario Kart 8, Wii Sports and Super Mario Galaxy, as well as the ability to watch videos.

“The Starlight Fun Center provides a break from the stresses and difficulties a hospital stay creates for our youngest patients,” stated Maribel White, AV Hospital’s child life assistant. “We appreciate the donation from the Starlight Children’s Foundation, which brightens the day for the children staying in our pediatrics unit.”

The gaming system can be enjoyed in the hospital’s playroom or can be maneuvered to a patient’s bedside. Antelope Valley Hospital is the only facility in the area to have received a Starlight Fun Center.

The Starlight Children’s Foundation is dedicated to helping seriously ill children and their families cope with pain, fear and isolation through entertainment, education and family activities. Starlight’s programs have been proven to distract children from their pain, help them better understand and manage their illnesses, and connect families facing similar.

The only pediatric unit within 50 miles, Antelope Valley Hospital cares for more than 1,100 patients a year. The unit is staffed by UCLA pediatricians and specially trained nurses. The hospital also offers the area’s only designated Emergency Department Approved for Pediatrics, which sees over 28,000 pediatric patients annually.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

