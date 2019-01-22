“Season of Service” continues Thursday with Homeless Count

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a “Season of Service” event this Thursday, Jan. 24, by partnering with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority for an Antelope Valley Homeless Count.

There will be two deployment centers available in Palmdale for volunteers to choose from:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, located at 2120 East Avenue R. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, located at 39546 23rd Street West.

Advance registration is available at www.theycountwillyou.org. The deployment centers will open at 5:30 a.m., and volunteers will be deployed between 6 and 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24. Volunteers typically complete their assignments between 9 and 10 a.m. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“This annual event helps to document homeless in our community and provides valuable information for funding and program development,” stated Community Programs Supervisor Trish Jones.

The remaining 2019 Season of Service events include:

Community Cleanup: Avenue Q and 42nd East (North and South of Avenue Q)

Saturday, Feb. 2

Time: 8 – 8:30 am registration; 8:30 am project begins.

Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes.

Community Cleanup: Barrel Spring Path- Saturday, March 2

Time: 8 – 8:30 am registration; 8:30 am project begins.

Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes.

Partners: Palmdale Water District

Community Volunteer Resource Fair

Saturday, March 9

Location & Time: TBA

Local agencies will be on hand to provide information about volunteering, donating and engaging opportunities.

Partners: AV Mall and AV Volunteer Coordinators Group

SAVES Spring Cleaning

Saturday, March 30

1002 E. Ave. Q-12. Time: 8 – 8:30 am registration; 8:30 am project begins.

Community Cleanup: Courson Park/Neighborhood

Saturday, April 6

Time: 8 – 8:30 am registration; 8:30 am project begins.

Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes.

Community Cleanup – Old Harold Road

Saturday, May 4

Time: 8 – 8:30 am registration; 8:30 am project begins.

Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes.

Stamp Out Hunger – Part 1

Saturday, May 11

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Location: SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Time: Varied. Complete list available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/servicedays

Partner with local letter carriers for the 25th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Food assists local families in need.

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Stamp Out Hunger—Part 2

Saturday, May 18

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Location: SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Time: Registration from 8 to 8:30 am.

Help SAVES process donations from the Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for community distribution.

“You can make a difference in your community by participating in the city’s 6th annual Season of Service,” stated Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones. “Our theme this year is Serve, Learn, Give, and between now and May there are many opportunities to volunteer your time, learn about the community and give back in areas that are meaningful to you.”

Palmdale residents last year donated more than 35,000 hours of service towards making Palmdale an even better place to live.

“If you have an idea for a project or you want to participate in something but you’re not quite sure what, give us a call at 661-267-5473 and we can help you identify areas of interest,” Jones added. “Or visit us online at www. cityofpalmdale.org/Engaged.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]