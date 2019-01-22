CA Senate Fellows Program accepting applications

SACREMENTO – Applications for the 2019-20 California Senate Fellows Program are now available, and the deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 11.

“The Senate Fellows program is a great entryway into countless career opportunities,” stated Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita). “Fellows are provided with hands-on experience in California government that allows them to flourish in any number of career paths once the program is completed.”

The program lasts 11 month and provides college graduates an opportunity to work full-time on the personal or committee staff of a Senator, as well as participate in academic seminars with legislators, staff, journalists, lobbyists, and government officials. The fellowship is jointly operated by the California Senate and the Center for California Studies at California State University, Sacramento.

Fellows are paid a stipend of $2698 per month along with full health, vision and dental benefits. They also earn six units of graduate credit from the California State University, Sacramento Department of Political Science.

“If you are interested in public policy and want to hit the ground running, this is an amazing opportunity,” Wilk said. “This unique program gives a young person the ability to develop legislative proposals, staff a committee, as well as assist with constituent work. The skills learned as a fellow provide a great foundation for any number of career and educational choices.”

Fellows experience the broad range of activities conducted in a busy Senate office. Responsibilities include researching public policy issues, developing legislative proposals, analyzing and staffing legislation, assisting with constituent casework, representing the Senator at meetings and events, and writing press releases and speeches. The program begins with a five-week orientation to provide background on the state government, the legislative process, and major policy issues.

Anyone who will be at least 20 years of age and a graduate of a four-year college or university by September 1, 2019 is eligible to apply. There is no preferred major. Those who have advanced degrees or are in mid-career are also encouraged to apply.

For more information or to apply, visit the Senate Fellows website at www.csus.edu/calst/senate.