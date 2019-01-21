Lancaster conducting pothole repairs this week

LANCASTER – All available Public Works crews will be repairing potholes in Lancaster this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (Jan. 22, 23 & 24), according to an announcement by the city of Lancaster.

City crews will canvas Lancaster streets in a grid pattern, with all essential repair materials in tow. As potholes are discovered, they will be fixed.

“The recent rain has created increased areas of concern regarding safe travel throughout our city, and city crews intend to tackle as much as they can in a concentrated period of time to make significant headway in resolving many of the pothole issues,” stated Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “Everyone’s patience and understanding is greatly appreciated as these crews work tirelessly to continue to improve our local streets.”

The city of Lancaster receives and responds to pothole notifications on an ongoing basis via the city’s Inform Lancaster mobile app, via the city’s website. For more information, view the video below.