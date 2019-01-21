California City man wanted for questioning in deadly assault in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help to find a 38-year-old California City man man who is wanted for questioning in a Lancaster homicide.

Manuel Berryman is wanted for questioning in the murder of Frank Borsotti, a 61-year-old Lancaster man who died on Jan. 3, after he was attacked in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box, on the 43600 block of 10th Street West, according to the sheriff’s department.

Berryman is 6 feet tall and weighs about 300 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Berryman is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Frank Borsotti was a caring family man who worked for Caltrans for 30 years. He leaves behind a wife of 40 years, six children and seven grandchildren, according to an online fundraiser established to help cover his funeral costs. To donate to this effort, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/frank-borsotti.

Previous related stories:

Authorities identify man killed in Lancaster assault

Man killed in suspected assault in Lancaster