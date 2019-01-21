Applicants sought for Palmdale Aerospace Academy board position

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Aerospace Academy is seeking applications for one director to represent the City of Palmdale to fill the remainder of a term to expire on July 31, 2021.

The deadline to return applications is Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the City Clerk’s department, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C.

The classified ad; a description of the duties, and responsibilities; and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy application are available on the City’s website at www.cityofpalmdale.org and in the City Clerk’s department. Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume.

Board of Directors must be willing and able to attend regular Board meetings; participate in fund raising events on behalf of the organization; attend special events; and participate in professional development activities. If appointed, the applicant will be required to pass a background check, and submit a Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700.

The Board generally meets on the third Monday of the month at 4:15 p.m. at the Palmdale Aerospace Academy located at 3300 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale.

For more information, please call the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

