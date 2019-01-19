Coroner IDs three men shot dead in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the names of three men who were killed in a shooting in Palmdale that also left another man wounded.

The victims were identified as Olukayode Owolabi, 27, of Los Angeles; Sean Cowen, 24, of Van Nuys and David Hernandez-Licona, 25, of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Deputies responded about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, to a call of a gunshot victim in the area of Ranch Center Drive and 40th Street West and located four men in two cars parked at the location, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Owolabi, Cowen and Hernandez-Licona were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Crowder said.

A description of the shooter or shooters as well as a motive was not immediately available, he said. The murder weapon was not recovered.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

