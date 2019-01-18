L.A. County jobless rate inches upward in December

LOS ANGELES – The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Los Angeles County rose to 4.8 percent in December, up from a revised 4.7 percent in November, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

The 4.8 percent rate in December was also up from the same month the previous year, when the rate was 4.5 percent.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for California was 4.2 percent in December, up from 4.1 percent in November but below the 4.5 percent rate from December 2017. The comparable estimates for the nation were 3.9 percent in December, 3.7 percent in November and 4.1 percent a year ago.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment increased in Los Angeles County by about 7,300 jobs between November and December to almost 4.58 million.

