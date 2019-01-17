PALMDALE – Three men were killed and one man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Palmdale, authorities said.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, in the area of Ranch Center Drive and 40th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Detectives have learned that deputies responded to the area of Ranch Center Drive and 40th Street West regarding a call of a gunshot victim. Upon arriving, they discovered four male adult victims in two cars parked at the location, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown,” the sheriff’s news release states.
A description of the shooter or shooters as well as a motive was not immediately available. The murder weapon was not recovered, sheriff’s officials said.
The victims’ names have not yet been released.
No further information on the shooting was immediately released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.
17 comments for "Three killed, one wounded in Palmdale shooting"
Ray says
Where the heck is Ranch Center Drive?
Concerned resident says
Why is there no media coverage ? Why is there no manhunt being made public or asking help from the public ?
This is a big deal .. 3 dead , one in hospital and no suspect or suspects.. no description of the cars they were found in.. why no briefing ? Was this an isolated incident or are lunatics with high powered weapons on hand out on the loose? were they from our area ? Community has questions .. I get it , they are still investigating but some briefing would be nice to ease our minds or some may be able to help
Ellen says
Yes it really bothers me that there is no manhunt apparently or any fuss over this. They must need to keep this under wraps for some reason.
While We're Speculating says
The survivor shot the other three then put a round in a non lethal area of his body is my guess
Tim Scott says
So much for “all the crime is on the east side.”
Ellen says
Yes, more and more crime is migrating to Desert View Highlands and Rancho Vista. It’s sad.
Mike P. says
Not really. This was more of an anomaly. No different than the guy who killed his wife, her parents and then himself in Valencia two years ago.
Smh says
Except for the location, motive, weapon, and pretty much EVERYTHING ELSE. The fact that you can say that they are no different is truly amazing. Thanks, I really enjoyed the laugh.
Johnnie vamp says
Thought isis claimed this
Eddie says
Cynic…. Idiot. People suck..
Triple Murder says
Drugs.
OG says
Gay pick up spot? The things you learn on the comment section lol
Sharron says
Gay pick up spot
Street Racer says
Street racing ? Don’t be a moron @ Cynic lmao
Anthony says
That’s a gay sex pickup spot
smartass says
personal experience??
Cynic says
Weird because there’s nothing over there. I wonder if it was some sort of argument related to street racing?