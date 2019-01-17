Three killed, one wounded in Palmdale shooting

PALMDALE – Three men were killed and one man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Palmdale, authorities said.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, in the area of Ranch Center Drive and 40th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Detectives have learned that deputies responded to the area of Ranch Center Drive and 40th Street West regarding a call of a gunshot victim. Upon arriving, they discovered four male adult victims in two cars parked at the location, suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown,” the sheriff’s news release states.

A description of the shooter or shooters as well as a motive was not immediately available. The murder weapon was not recovered, sheriff’s officials said.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

No further information on the shooting was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.