Palmdale Playhouse to host opening reception for Blossom: The Art of Adrian Abrego

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse will celebrate the opening of its newest art exhibit titled Blossom: The Art of Adrian Abrego.

The exhibit will open with a free reception from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East in Palmdale.

Abrego is a mixed media artist who has a passion for creating, displaying, and selling his paintings throughout the Antelope Valley. He has sold paintings, prints and apparel throughout the valley and out of state, and aspires to be known nationwide. Abrego works with acrylics, spray paint, watercolors and paint markers. Most of his paintings are influenced by iconic childhood cartoons and pop culture.

For more information, call 661-267-5684 or visit www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

