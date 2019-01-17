Burglar alarm helps deputies nab thief in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A suspected thief was caught shortly after a break-in at a Lancaster business, thanks to an audible burglar alarm, authorities announced.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at a business on the 1800 Block of West Avenue I, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Lancaster Sheriff’s Station received a call for service of an audible burglary alarm call… When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a hole in the ceiling, and also heard a sound of someone using a saw,” the news release states.

“Before additional units could arrive, deputies on scene saw a suspect run out of the building. A deputy unit responding to the scene saw the suspect running through the neighborhood,” the news release states.

Deputies contained the area to keep the suspect from escaping, then a roving patrol unit spotted the suspect coming from the backyard of a residence on the 1800 block of Keaton Way in Lancaster, according to the news release.

After a short foot chase, deputies captured the suspect.

He was later identified as 50-year-old Clifford Bunn, according to the news release.

Bunn was arrested on suspicion of burglary and transported to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station for booking.

“Audible burglar alarms are a great deterrent for would-be thieves. Business owners are encouraged to invest with a reputable company that can directly contact their local police station,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

