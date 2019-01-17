LANCASTER – A suspected thief was caught shortly after a break-in at a Lancaster business, thanks to an audible burglar alarm, authorities announced.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at a business on the 1800 Block of West Avenue I, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“Lancaster Sheriff’s Station received a call for service of an audible burglary alarm call… When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a hole in the ceiling, and also heard a sound of someone using a saw,” the news release states.
“Before additional units could arrive, deputies on scene saw a suspect run out of the building. A deputy unit responding to the scene saw the suspect running through the neighborhood,” the news release states.
Deputies contained the area to keep the suspect from escaping, then a roving patrol unit spotted the suspect coming from the backyard of a residence on the 1800 block of Keaton Way in Lancaster, according to the news release.
After a short foot chase, deputies captured the suspect.
He was later identified as 50-year-old Clifford Bunn, according to the news release.
Bunn was arrested on suspicion of burglary and transported to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station for booking.
“Audible burglar alarms are a great deterrent for would-be thieves. Business owners are encouraged to invest with a reputable company that can directly contact their local police station,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.
4 comments for "Burglar alarm helps deputies nab thief in Lancaster"
Old Aged Pensioner says
Fitty year old still bust’n houses? YO!
Lili says
That building in the back does not look like it’s on ave. I
Break-In says
“After a short foot chase, deputies captured the suspect.”
LAncaster Track Club.
Jessie ventura says
They beaT him up bad or something ..I was listening to sherif radio they needed an ambulance for him