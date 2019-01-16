Palmdale announces 2019 “Season of Service”

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced its Season of Service events for 2019, as part of the city’s participation in the National Day of Service in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“You can make a difference in your community by participating in the city’s 6th annual Season of Service,” stated Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones. “Our theme this year is Serve, Learn, Give, and between now and May there are many opportunities to volunteer your time, learn about the community and give back in areas that are meaningful to you.”

Kicking things off is the annual MLK Day of Celebration “Hope and Unity Block Party” sponsored by Advancing Communities Together (ACT). The event will take place this Saturday, Jan. 19 ,from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ACT’s facility, located at 38626 9th Street East in Palmdale. The block party is free and open to the community and will feature games, food, live music, art and information on available resources. Community partners and organizations interested in participating free of charge should contact Keela Mastrianni at 661-266-8900 before Jan. 17.

The remaining 2019 Season of Service events include:

Antelope Valley Homeless Count – Thursday, Jan. 24

Community Partner: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority

Deployment Center One:

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, 2120 E. Ave. R, Palmdale

Deployment Center Two:

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, 39546 23rd St. West, Palmdale,

Register at www.theycountwillyou.org/

Participate in the annual event to document homeless in our community. The count provides valuable information for funding and program development. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Community Partners: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, LDS East and West

Community Cleanup: Avenue Q and 42nd East (North and South of Avenue Q)- Saturday, Feb. 2

Time: 8 – 8:30 am registration; 8:30 am project begins.

Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes.

Community Cleanup: Barrel Spring Path- Saturday, March 2

Time: 8 – 8:30 am registration; 8:30 am project begins.

Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes.

Partners: Palmdale Water District

Community Volunteer Resource Fair – Saturday, March 9

Location & Time: TBA

Local agencies will be on hand to provide information about volunteering, donating and engaging opportunities.

Partners: AV Mall and AV Volunteer Coordinators Group

SAVES Spring Cleaning – Saturday, March 30

1002 E. Ave. Q-12. Time: 8 – 8:30 am registration; 8:30 am project begins.

Community Cleanup: Courson Park/Neighborhood – Saturday, April 6

Time: 8 – 8:30 am registration; 8:30 am project begins.

Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes.

Community Cleanup – Old Harold Road – Saturday, May 4

Time: 8 – 8:30 am registration; 8:30 am project begins.

Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes.

Stamp Out Hunger – Part 1 – – Saturday, May 11

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Location: SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Time: Varied. Complete list available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/servicedays

Partner with local letter carriers for the 25th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Food assists local families in need.

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Stamp Out Hunger—Part 2 – Saturday, May 18

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Location: SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Time: Registration from 8 to 8:30 am.

Help SAVES process donations from the Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for community distribution.

Palmdale residents last year donated more than 35,000 hours of service towards making Palmdale an even better place to live.

All participants must complete a Release of Liability (available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or at event registration). Volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Residents may also develop their own service projects.

“If you have an idea for a project or you want to participate in something but you’re not quite sure what, give us a call at 661-267-5473 and we can help you identify areas of interest,” Jones added. “Or visit us online at www. cityofpalmdale.org/Engaged.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

