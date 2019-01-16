Mark Bozigian joins JetHawks organization

LANCASTER – Former Lancaster City Manager Mark Bozigian is joining the Lancaster JetHawks as a Special Advisor, the ball club announced Wednesday.

Bozigian served as Lancaster City Manager for 11 years, working with the City Council and staff on many projects and initiatives.

In his new role with the JetHawks, Bozigian will assist the ownership group and front office staff in many facets, including growing its presence within the community as well as assisting with the overall direction of the franchise, as the team embarks on its 24th season in Lancaster, according to a news release by the Lancaster JetHawks.

“This is a dream come true,” Bozigian stated. “I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact the JetHawks have had on our community over the last 20 plus years and I truly believe the best is yet to come for the JetHawks organization. As a die-hard baseball fan, I can’t wait to embark on this next journey of my professional career.”

“We could not be more excited to have Mark joining our team,” JetHawks President Andy Dunn added. “There are few people who better represent all the great things of the Antelope Valley than Mark Bozigian and we are truly fortunate that he has decided to join our organization.”

