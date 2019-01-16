Homes 4 Families to host free lunch, veteran housing information meeting this Friday

PALMDALE – Homes 4 Families will host a free “Lunch & Learn” housing information program for veterans this Friday.

It starts at 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale.

Currently under construction is a 56-home CalVet REN (Residential Enriched Neighborhood) for low-income veteran families. The community, located on a 10 acre parcel near Avenue R and Division Street, will feature single-story homes with a number of fully ADA accessible units, community garden and playground, and is being built using a holistic sustainability approach to minimize chemical sensitivity and PTSD triggers.

“Come have a free lunch and learn how you or someone you know can become a homeowner in Palmdale,” stated SAVES Coordinator Patricia Morales.

For more information, call 818-884-8808.

About Homes 4 Families

Homes 4 Families was founded in Los Angeles in 2008 and exists to meet the significant need for affordable housing and effective, no-cost services that equip and prepare veteran families for home ownership and movement up the housing ladder. With the support of CalVet and generous corporate sponsors and individual donors, Homes 4 Families has helped over 365 low-income families achieve their dreams of safe, affordable home ownership. This includes 138 low-income veterans and military families. In the next few years, 86 additional homes will be added to this number. For more information, visit www.homes4families.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

